Eden Camp, near Malton, raises £3,700 for charity through fundraising events

Eden Camp events have raised £3,700 for charity.

Eden Camp, the modern history museum, has recently raised a combined total of £3,700 for charity through two recent fundraising initiatives: The Great Tommy Sleepout and Drive It Day.

A committed team of Eden Camp veterans and supporters braved the cold earlier this year, as part of The Great Tommy Sleepout, a national campaign that supports military veterans facing homelessness.

The team spent a night under the stars, raising £3,000 in support of the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

Last month saw the living history museum in Malton host Drive It Day, drawing a crowd of history buffs and classic car enthusiasts.

The event welcomed 75 classic vehicles to the museum grounds and raised more than £700 for the NSPCC’s Childline.

Organised by the Federation of British Historic Vehicle Clubs (FBHVC), Drive It Day commemorates the historic One Thousand Mile Trial and celebrates Britain’s motoring heritage.

Luke Hudman, Marketing Manager, said: “With this being the first time we have taken part in the event, we were delighted to have over 70 vehicles turn up to participate.

"Highlights included a Bentley T1, Austin Healey 3000, six vehicles from the Jenson Club (541R, Interceptors, Jenson Healy MK2, GT), a Triumph Vitesse, 1964 Fiat 500 and a 1932 Model B Ford Deuce, to name a few.

"The real highlight, however, was without doubt raising over £700 for Childline, and we would like to thank everyone who participated and we look forward to having you back next year.”

The modern history museum has also received a kind donation from CGI Finance of £200 and is awaiting the arrival of 100 cherry blossom trees, which will be planted across the grounds.

Eden Camp continues to combine education, entertainment, and community support in its mission to preserve and share modern history.

