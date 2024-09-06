Eden Camp near Malton to host 40s Weekend - here's what's new this year

Eden Camp, the modern history museum in Malton, is thrilled to announce a full line-up of acts and activities for the highly anticipated Back to the 1940s weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This immersive event which runs over October 12 to 13 promises to transport visitors back to the wartime era with a packed schedule of entertainment, experiences and educational opportunities that celebrate the spirit and fashion of the 1940s.

​Newly-announced activities include:

​- RAF Bomber Command Briefings: Experience the drama and intensity of World War II operations in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fun galore outside the music hall at Eden Camp.

Join RAF Hawksmere for an authentic Bomber Command Briefing at the Puppet Theatre, where you can witness the meticulous planning of missions that shaped the course of history.

​- Dancing and live music: Get ready to swing to the sounds of the 1940s with live music performances by Lancashire Belle and Karen Bluebell.

Whether you’re an experienced dancer and newcomer, you’ll be sure to find yourself swept up in the rhythms of the era.

​- Immersive Experience: Engage with re-enactors, participate in themed activities, and truly live the era, from vintage glamour to wartime spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Camp is hosting its Back to the 40s Weekend.

- ​Winston Churchill Addresses the Nation: Throughout the weekend, experience history as Winston Churchill addresses the nation through the Eden Camp tannoy system.

Renowned lookalike Derek Herbert will deliver captivating performances that uniquely capture both the appearance and distinctive voice of the wartime leader.

With glowing testimonials from audiences across the country, this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

​- Yorkshire Bus Bar: This will be open throughout the event, offering a unique setting to enjoy drinks and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Camp Back to the 40s promises another exciting line-up.

Additionally, a bar in the heritage hall will provide a perfect spot to relax, overlooking our collection of heritage vehicles with seating, tables, and live music performances on stage during Saturday night's 1940s Tea Dance.

​- Special Highlight: 1940s Tea Dance on Saturday October 12, 6pm to 10.30pm.

Put on your glad rags and prepare for a night of classic wartime and post-wartime entertainment.

This enchanting 1940s Tea Dance with music, dancing, and a lively atmosphere, it’s an evening guaranteed to transport you to a bygone era with swing, jazz, and big band tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bluebird Belles, a professional 1940s and vintage vocal harmony trio, will be headlining from 8pm to 8.45pm and 9.45pm to 10.30pm.

With a style inspired by The Andrews Sisters and retro sounds from the 1920s to the present day, this glamorous girl group will bring authentic vintage glamour to the event.

​There will be support from Hep to the Jive from 6pm to 6.40pm, 7pm to 7.40pm and 9pm to 9.40pm.

They are a unique five-piece band, playing classic songs from some of the biggest names in musical history, with an authentic, sophisticated atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Paula Peace, Managing Director of Eden Camp said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these fantastic acts and activities for our Back to the 1940s weekend.

"This event is about celebrating the spirit and resilience of the wartime generation, and we can't wait to welcome visitors to step back in time and enjoy this unforgettable experience.”

Tickets to visit Eden Camp are £17 adults, or £15 online, and children five to 16 are £14, or £13 online.

Weekend tickets are also available online only at £25 per adult and £20 per child.