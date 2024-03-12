Eden Camp to reopen this Easter with Living History Weekend and Interactive Workshops

Eden Camp Modern History Museum, renowned for its immersive exhibitions, is delighted to announce a spectacular Easter line up of family activities, featuring the popular Living History Weekend and a series of engaging educational workshops.

From Monday, March 25 to Friday, April 5, families are invited to experience a journey back in time exploring the 22 original Prisoner Of War (POW) huts, with immersive displays, to discover the sights, sounds, and even the smells of what life was like on both the Home Front and Front Line during the Second World War.

Each hut covers aspects such as The Blitz, Rationing, the Home Guard, and more.

During the Easter weekend, Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, the museum will transform back to the 1940s, complete with re-enactors, authentic displays and talks for its Living History Weekend.

Witness the life of soldiers in the British and US Armies and hear stories of about Britain's wartime challenges. This extraordinary journey into the past promises a day filled with family fun and historical exploration.

Children can also take part in educational hands-on workshops covering topics such as Evacuation, WW1 Cooking, Rationing, and POW Arts & Crafts:

Evacuation Workshop – Wednesday, March 27, 1pm to 2pm, free. Learn about the importance of evacuation, what would you take in your suitcase? Find out by packing a suitcase, creating your name label and much, much more!

WW1 Cooking – Thursday, March 28 and Thursday, April 4, 1pm to 2pm, free. Join in the cooking fun and make your own tack biscuits! Soldiers from WW1 relied on tack biscuits during trench warfare as they lasted a long time without going off!

Rationing – Wednesday, April 3, 1pm to 2pm, free. Learn about the effects of Rationing in Britain during the war! How did we survive on smaller portions and were we healthier as a result? Learn about the types of food available in wartime Britain.

POW Arts & Crafts - Friday, March 29 & Friday, April 5, 1pm to 2pm, free. Explore the everyday life of a POW at Eden Camp and how the prisoners of war (POWs) utilised materials around them to create presents for local families.

Willow Weaving Workshops – Tuesday, March 26 and Tuesday, April 2, various times, £6.50 per child. Discover the ancient art of willow crafting with Janice Burley from Down 2 Earth. In these hands-on workshops, children can create their own willow fish to take home. Each 20-30 minute session costs £6.50 per child, with a maximum of 5 children per workshop. Secure your spot by pre-booking at edencamp.co.uk.