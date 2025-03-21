Eden Camp veterans sleep out to shine a light on homeless heroes

Eden Camp modern history museum near Malton is supporting the annual Royal British Legion Industries’ (RBLI) The Great Tommy Sleep Out, in support of military veterans facing homelessness.

On Saturday March 29, a dedicated team of Eden Camp veterans and supporters will take part in the Great Tommy Sleepout, spending a night under the stars to raise vital funds for the RBLI.

Taking place within the historic grounds of Eden Camp, the event will see five Eden Camp veterans - Gavin Pickering, Lee White, Wayne McMahon, Alistair Candelin, and Adrian Wood - joined by Jill Winters, a veteran and nurse, embracing the cold in solidarity with those who have fallen on hard times.

So far, the team has raised more than £500 with online and cash donations, and donations are continuing to come in to support this vital cause.

The Great Tommy Sleepout is an annual initiative that raises awareness of the struggles many veterans encounter after leaving service, particularly the challenges of homelessness and mental health issues.

By braving the elements for one night, participants aim to highlight the hardships faced by thousands of former service personnel while raising much-needed funds to provide housing, employment support, and welfare services through RBLI.

Gavin Pickering, veteran & Eden Camp site services, said: “Spending just one night outside is a small challenge compared to what some veterans face every day.

"The transition to civilian life can be incredibly tough, and too many find themselves without a home or the support they need.

"By taking part in The Great Tommy Sleepout, we hope to raise awareness and vital funds to help change that.”

Paula Peace, Managing Director of Eden Camp, said: “At Eden Camp, we don’t just share history, we honour those who lived it.

"Far too often, veterans face immense challenges after leaving service, from homelessness to hardship.

"The Great Tommy Sleepout is our way of standing with them, showing that they are not forgotten.

"I’m incredibly proud of those braving the cold to raise awareness and funds for this vital cause.

"Every donation, no matter the size, can change a veteran’s life.”

Visit https://edencamp.co.uk/GreatTommySleepout to donate or to find out more about Eden Camp.

You can also click on https://rbli.co.uk/ to find out more about the vital work RBLI does.