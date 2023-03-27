Edgehill Community Association celebrate half a century in Scarborough

Original members Pat Lee and Brenda Moore chat to Mayor Eric Broadbent

Around 30 people attended the birthday celebrations and took the opportunity to add an Edgehill memory to the tree and reminisce over 50 years of photographs.

Service manager, Debbie Brown, said: “It was a good day, mayor Eric Broadbent came, he used to live in Edgehill, and we had a buffet with a celebratory birthday cake.

“We also gave gifts of special keyrings and pens to those who came.

Mayor Eric Broadbent with staff and special guests

"People got to catch up with friends they hadn’t seen for a long time.

"It was really nice, because even though you live in Scarborough you don’t always get to see people.”

Cllr Broadbent said: “I had a great time. When I was young, we moved to Scarborough from Leeds and manged to get a house in Edgehill because my dad worked at Plaxtons.

"I even went to Edgehill school for a time where they taught me to read and write.

Cllr Liz Colling and Sevices Manager Debbie Brown with the anniversay cake

"It was great to celebrate 50 years of the Community Association, I even met my old neighbour that I lived next door to 70 years ago!”

Edgehill Community Association is a small, registered charity, set up to provide support and social activities to people in Edgehill and surrounding communities.

Throughout its life, the community association has provided a café, affordable childcare and an array of community groups.

It provides twice-weekly senior lunch clubs, a supper club, over 60’s group, craft group and themed clubs for young people.

The team also runs regular social events to bring people together for a chat, a cuppa and the odd bingo win!

