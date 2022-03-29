Egg-citing family fun planned at RSPB Bempton Cliffs during the Easter holidays

Between Friday, April 1 and Sunday, April 24 there’s the chance to take part in an egg-citing Easter activity trail around the RSPB Bempton Cliffs site. Picture by Simon Hulme

The ‘That’s not my Nest’ Easter trail is aimed at children aged 3-11 years old, but grown-ups can also join in.

There’s no need to book, just turn up and activity sheets are available from the visitor centre (£3 each).

An RSPB spokesperson said: “Spring is a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

“The seabirds have started to arrive back and soon wildflowers will be in bloom.

“Nesting birds such as skylark are singing away, providing a stunning soundtrack when eggs-ploring the reserve.”

Jen Sharp, visitor experience manager for the RSPB in Yorkshire, said: “No matter what the weather does this Easter, there’s plenty going on across our reserves to keep the whole family entertained.