Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show, near Whitby, on at new venue - here's when you can see the berries

The 2022 show will begin with judging from 8.30am - all entries must be in by noon with no exceptions.

All berries will be on display by 2pm and there will be music by the Esk Valley’s ukulele orchestra The Eskuleles.

After many years of holding the event at St Hedda’s School, the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society said it is delighted that Olly and Laura Foster have offered the show a new home at the manor.

Bryan Nellist with the 2021 winning gooseberry.

The society’s chairman Graeme Watson said: “We are very excited about this new development and once visitors see the facilities available, we are sure they will agree with the committee that this will be a major boost for the show."

Although there will be no Rose Queen ceremony this year in Littlebeck (it is usually the same day as the gooseberry show), a village fete will take place instead on Tuesday August 2, 2pm, in the village hall.