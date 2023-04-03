Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society calls for new growers ahead of AGM
For more 200 years, Egton Bridge has been the venue for what is probably the world’s oldest gooseberry show.
Run by Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, the annual competition aims to find the heaviest berries in four different colour classes plus twin berries and the heaviest dozen and half dozen.
Believed to have been first held in 1800 (maybe even earlier), the show continues to uphold the traditions of competitive gooseberry growing.
The society is always seeking new members to continue the gooseberry tradition – and the society AGM will be held at the Horseshoe Hotel, Egton Bridge, on Tuesday April 11, starting at 7.30pm.
Anybody interested in finding out more is welcome to attend and new members can be provided a helping hand with some starter bushes if required.
Alternatively contact the secretary on 895240, e-mail the Society at [email protected] or visit www. egtongooseberryshow.org.uk for more.
Existing members’ subscriptions must be paid by the AGM to be eligible to enter this year’s show.