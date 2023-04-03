Run by Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society, the annual competition aims to find the heaviest berries in four different colour classes plus twin berries and the heaviest dozen and half dozen.

Believed to have been first held in 1800 (maybe even earlier), the show continues to uphold the traditions of competitive gooseberry growing.

The society is always seeking new members to continue the gooseberry tradition – and the society AGM will be held at the Horseshoe Hotel, Egton Bridge, on Tuesday April 11, starting at 7.30pm.

Howard Hebdon and Ken Fletcher weighing entries to the Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show near Whitby, held at Egton Manor. Picture Tony Johnson

Anybody interested in finding out more is welcome to attend and new members can be provided a helping hand with some starter bushes if required.

Alternatively contact the secretary on 895240, e-mail the Society at [email protected] or visit www. egtongooseberryshow.org.uk for more.

