News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society to stage annual summer show - here's where and when

The growers of Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society are hoping for another fine display of berries when this summer’s show takes place at Egton Manor.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Graeme Watson inspects a gooseberry showing signs of splitting at the weigh-in at Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.Graeme Watson inspects a gooseberry showing signs of splitting at the weigh-in at Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Graeme Watson inspects a gooseberry showing signs of splitting at the weigh-in at Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Last year saw a fine show day for Graeme Watson – not only did he win his 11th title, he also achieved the elusive maximum score in the Champion Grower competition.

The champion grower is assessed over six categories, heaviest berry in the four colours (red, yellow, green & white), heaviest twins (two berries on one stalk) and heaviest dozen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Graeme added this accolade to his Guinness World Record for heaviest gooseberry.

This year’s show - the 222nd – will be held on Tuesday August 1 and it is open to the public from 2pm.

Most Popular

There will be music playing in the afternoon and the prize-giving will begin at 6pm.

Members are reminded that berries must be with the judges by midday at the latest.