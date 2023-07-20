Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society to stage annual summer show - here's where and when

Graeme Watson inspects a gooseberry showing signs of splitting at the weigh-in at Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Last year saw a fine show day for Graeme Watson – not only did he win his 11th title, he also achieved the elusive maximum score in the Champion Grower competition.

The champion grower is assessed over six categories, heaviest berry in the four colours (red, yellow, green & white), heaviest twins (two berries on one stalk) and heaviest dozen.

Graeme added this accolade to his Guinness World Record for heaviest gooseberry.

This year’s show - the 222nd – will be held on Tuesday August 1 and it is open to the public from 2pm.

There will be music playing in the afternoon and the prize-giving will begin at 6pm.