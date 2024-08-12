Egton Show, near Whitby, ready to welcome thousands in fun family event
Show-goers, exhibitors and traders will be keeping everything crossed that the event, which takes place on Wednesday August 21, is blessed with good weather for an event that attracts thousands of people.
The popular show goes ahead come rain or shine, with a range of animal exhibits for people to enjoy across the field including rabbits, poultry, vegetables, horses, cows, sheep, vintage machinery and much more.
Show-goers will be able to look round and shop at a range of trade stands while there will be plenty of entertainment, a fairground and refreshments, with something for everyone.
Egton Show is run by a dedicated team of voluntary committee members.
If you would like to be part of the show committee or just help out, contact the general secretary via the Egton Show Facebook page.
Visit https://www.egtonshow.org.uk/ for more information.