Egton Show, near Whitby, set to welcome the crowds - here's what's happening on the day

The 132nd Egton Horse and Agricultural Show is to take place on Wednesday August 23.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST

Judging commences in the main ring at 8.45am with Hunter, Ridden Ponies and Anglo Arab classes.

These classes are followed by Mountain & Moorland classes, Cattle, Agricultural Horses, Cleveland Bays, Coloured ponies, Tack & Turnout, Show jumping and pony novelty races.

The show jumping starts at 12.10pm and continues throughout the afternoon.

Isabelle Bunyan, of Egton, riding Cayberry Stringfellows, held by her mum Louise Bunyan, at the 2022 Egton Show.Isabelle Bunyan, of Egton, riding Cayberry Stringfellows, held by her mum Louise Bunyan, at the 2022 Egton Show.
Isabelle Bunyan, of Egton, riding Cayberry Stringfellows, held by her mum Louise Bunyan, at the 2022 Egton Show.
There are classes for produce and handicraft, fur and feather and vintage machinery while school children are also given their chance to exhibit their handiwork.

There is also a marquee with the Whitby Beekeepers and their honey.

You can enjoy classes for vintage machinery, vintage motorbikes, fur and feather, produce and handicraft, sheep, pigs, goats and cattle.

There is also a companion dog show (entries are taken on day) as well as sheep dog trials.

Tyler Thompson, aged nine of Rosedale, with a group of Swaledale Sheep at the 2022 Egton Show.Tyler Thompson, aged nine of Rosedale, with a group of Swaledale Sheep at the 2022 Egton Show.
Tyler Thompson, aged nine of Rosedale, with a group of Swaledale Sheep at the 2022 Egton Show.

Visitors can enjoy the usual variation of trade stands and the art and craft marquee, as well as enjoying displays of blacksmith and horse dentistry as well as wrought iron work.

Blacksmith demonstrations will take place at 11am and 1.30pm, while cookery demonstration by Nigel Brown Cookery School take place throughout the day.

There is also a parade of the Goathland and Glaisdale Hounds.

Live music will be on from 10am until the end of the day provided by the ever-popular Whitby group Back in the Habit Band.

Hot and cold refreshments will be served and there is a licensed bar.

Admission £10 adults, £5 school children U16, under fives free.

Family tickets £25 (two adults and three children), plenty of free car parking.

Secretary Daphne Jackson said: “We hope that the weather is kind to us.

"A fine dry spell of weather leading up to show day would be useful for when the wagons start leading stuff onto the showfield.

“There is something for everyone and it should be a great family day out.”

President of the show is Derek Agar who was has been a member of the show committee for many years and a keen poultry exhibitor.

The show is scheduled to finish around 5pm.

