Egton Show, near Whitby, will go ahead this summer

Families can enjoy going to Egton Show again this summer.

The existence of the show had been put in doubt after a planning application was submitted to the North York Moors National Park, by Mulgrave and Egton Estates, for a mixed development of nine principal residence family houses, a car park and industrial units on part of the showground at Egton.

The plans attracted much opposition with Egton Parish Council and village residents lodging objections with the national park, citing the threat to the future of the show as well as the scale and scope of the application.

It meant the search for a new show venue became a high priority for the organisers.

But show secretary Daphne Jackson has said that the landowners have now offered 20 acres of land next to the present site which will be available from next year, should planning permission be granted.

And this year’s Egton Show will take place on August 24 on the usual showfield.

She said: “We’ve got to have a show or we will have forgotten what to do!

“It’s exciting times. It will be a great show this year with no apathy.

“People will be more positive and want to go this year, it won’t be such a ritual.

“A lot of things are already in place like traffic management, ice cream, tents, penning, security, food and drink concessions and the bar, but the prices have gone sky high with everything.

“We are desperate for some new helpers, volunteers and stewards, basically some young people with new ideas and energy. A couple of our secretaries are now in their 70s and looking to retire.

“It’s going to be a great show to put on and to remember what we actually do!

"Now all we need is a bright sunny day.”

The application for the mixed development is due to be heard by the national park’s planning committee on April 7.