Egyptologist and Festival patron to lecture at Scarborough's Big Ideas By The Sea

Prof Joann Fletcher.

The eminent Egyptologist, author and television broadcaster Professor Joann Fletcher returns to the festival to further impart her expansive knowledge of this highly specialist subject.

The Scarborough-based academic who is also the patron of the festival, is Honorary Professor at the Department of Archaeology the University of York and Lead Ambassador for the Egypt Exploration Society.

Among numerous television appearances and documentaries, Professor Fletcher featured in the highly memorable BAFTA-winning Channel 4 programme Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret in 2011 in collaboration with her partner the renowned archaeological chemist Dr Stephen Buckley.

The couple have also carried out scientific analysis in museum collections around the world and among the permanent galleries that include their work, the ancient Egyptian gallery at the Museum of Wigan Life is dedicated to them both.

Prof Fletcher’s lecture is at the Big Ideas festival on Saturday May 17 at 7.30pm at St Mary’s Church.

Visit bigideasbythesea.com for details and tickets.

She also appears next month in Scarborough at the Book By The Beach Festival on Friday June 6, 8pm at Queen Street Methodist Hall.

Visit booksbythebeach.co.uk for more.