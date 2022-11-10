Prof Joanne Fletcher pictured with a bust of Tutankhamen, at Experience, Barnsley, as part of theTut22: the Life of Tutankhamun celebrating the 100th anniversary of his tomb discovery

Professor Fletcher lives in Scarborough and is based in the Department of Archaeology at the University of York.

Although only recently becoming a trustee of Scarborough Museums and Galleries, she has been researching aspects of the collection for almost 20 years and working as consultant and advisor for Harrogate Museums and Arts, the Museum of Wigan Life and Barnsley Museums, where she is also guest curator and patron of Barnsley Museums & Heritage Trust.

As Head of the Local Ambassador programme of the Egypt Exploration Society set up to promote the study of ancient Egypt, she also gives regular talks to local schools and societies on many aspects of archaeology, and has published widely with Hodder & Stoughton, Harper Collins and British Museum Press among others. Her regular appearances on television include the BAFTA-winning Mummifying Alan: Egypt’s Last Secret and her role as writer/presenter for BBC2’s 4-part series Immortal Egypt with Joann Fletcher.

Professor Fletcher said: "I'm really looking forward to this new role as chair of SMG. To be able to work with museum colleagues from Scarborough and beyond on its world class collections will really be such a privilege. It's certainly an exciting if challenging responsibility, but I'll do everything I can for the collections of my adopted town I love so much".

Andrew Clay, chief executive at Scarborough and Museums and Galleries, said: “I am delighted that Jo has agreed to become our new Chair. Not only does she bring a wealth of experience, but also an unending passion for heritage and culture.

"She will be an inspiration for the team as one of the leading women working in the creative sector today. Her efforts to make culture available to all will be our guiding hand.”

Professor Fletcher replaces Brian Davidson.

Andrew said: “It is also incumbent on me to say a huge thank you to Brian Davidson who has been the chair since September 2018. Brian has led the organisation through a period of immense change, not least the merger between the former Scarborough Museums Trust and Woodend.

"His experience in so many areas of business and his love of Scarborough have proven invaluable, and I pay tribute here to his unwavering commitment to the task at hand."