Eight cherry blossoms planted outside village near Whitby to mark VE Day 80th anniversary

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
Ugthorpe and Hutton Mulgrave Parish Council has decided to commemorate World War II VE Day 80th anniversary by planting eight cherry blossoms in the verge on Broom House Lane, just outside Ugthorpe.

The planting took place recently on a bright, sunny and warm day, and was undertaken by a representative from the parish council together with a representative from NYC Skills4Work alongside a team from Anglo American.

While the parish council bought the saplings, Anglo American also kindly helped by providing guard posts, protective wire and tree stakes.

It is hoped that the saplings will grow over the next few years and be a way to remember and pay tribute to those who served in World War II.

Ugthorpe & Hutton Mulgrave Parish Council marks WWII VE Day 80 by planting eight cherry blossoms just outside Ugthorpe.Ugthorpe & Hutton Mulgrave Parish Council marks WWII VE Day 80 by planting eight cherry blossoms just outside Ugthorpe.
