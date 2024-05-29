Eight RNLI representatives from Bridlington and Flamborough attend Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
The garden party was held as part of The RNLI 200 year anniversary to recognise volunteers who have received a National award.
Six representatives from Flamborough RNLI were at the event.
They were David Freeman, lifeboats operations manager, Stuart Cross, helmsman, along with his wife Diane, Scott Vardy, helmsman, with his wife Anita who is deputy launching authority at the station and Margaret Sharp, a long serving fund raiser for Flamborough RNLI. David Freeman, Scott Vardy, Stuart Cross and Margaret Sharp were all invited as recipients of RNLI long service awards.
AJ Shepherd (mechanic) and James Mather (technical assistant and volunteer) represented the Bridlington crew at the garden party.
They were in esteemed company as in attendance was Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal along with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and RNLI President The Duke of Kent, after the event was granted by His Majesty the King.
The Duke of Kent has been president of the RNLI since 1969, Sir Tim Laurence is the Vice President of the RNLI and former chair.
AJ Shepherd said: “It was an absolute honour to attend the garden party and represent Bridlington RNLI in what is a massive year for the organisation. To be at such an event is probably a one-off lifetime experience that none of us will repeat.”
James Mather added: “To be asked to represent Bridlington RNLI at such a prestigious event was such an honour. To be able to attend such an auspicious event along with my wife Adelle who is pregnant with our first child, it was a really special day for us to share together.”
David Freeman said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience and a great honour to represent Flamborough RNLI. It was a very enjoyable day.”
Scott Vardy added: “It was a great, memorable day and an honour to chat with the Princess Royal. We discussed the type of work we do including the issue of call outs relating to dogs falling from cliffs and the importance of giving advice to visitors to Flamborough to keep dogs on leads when walking on clifftop paths.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.