Bridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive the King’s Coronation Medal - Image: Bridlington RNLI

Eighteen Bridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers have received the King’s Coronation Medal.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Lifeboat operations manager, Steve Clarke, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew with five years of service, at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 2023.

The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals, including frontline emergency workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of those who were able to attend the presentation was Bridlington volunteer helm Ash Traves, who attended with his family covering four generations.

James Mather attended the presentation with his wife and newborn son Lucas. - Image: Bridlington RNLI

Grandmother Margaret, has been a volunteer at the station for many years and dad, Chris, is a Launch Authority and shore crew volunteer at the station.

Ash also had his two young sons with the family and it is hoped that they might become the fourth generation of volunteers at Bridlington RNLI.

Also receiving the King's Coronation Medal was Bridlington RNLI volunteer mechanic, James Mather, who attended the presentation with his wife and new born son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “To receive the King's Medal at the station was our first trip out of the house as a family of three, and will be remembered as a special occasion. Lucas was only 10 days old at the time.”