Eighteen Bridlington RNLI volunteers receive King’s Coronation Medal
Volunteer Lifeboat operations manager, Steve Clarke, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew with five years of service, at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 2023.
The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals, including frontline emergency workers.
Of those who were able to attend the presentation was Bridlington volunteer helm Ash Traves, who attended with his family covering four generations.
Grandmother Margaret, has been a volunteer at the station for many years and dad, Chris, is a Launch Authority and shore crew volunteer at the station.
Ash also had his two young sons with the family and it is hoped that they might become the fourth generation of volunteers at Bridlington RNLI.
Also receiving the King's Coronation Medal was Bridlington RNLI volunteer mechanic, James Mather, who attended the presentation with his wife and new born son.
James said: “To receive the King's Medal at the station was our first trip out of the house as a family of three, and will be remembered as a special occasion. Lucas was only 10 days old at the time.”
