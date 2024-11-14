Eighteen Bridlington RNLI volunteers receive King’s Coronation Medal

By Louise French
Published 14th Nov 2024, 08:33 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Bridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive the King’s Coronation Medal - Image: Bridlington RNLIBridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive the King’s Coronation Medal - Image: Bridlington RNLI
Bridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers receive the King’s Coronation Medal - Image: Bridlington RNLI
Eighteen Bridlington RNLI lifeboat volunteers have received the King’s Coronation Medal.

Volunteer Lifeboat operations manager, Steve Clarke, presented the medals to the volunteers who were members of the lifeboat crew with five years of service, at the time of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 2023.

The UK has issued over 400,000 coronation medals to individuals, including frontline emergency workers.

Of those who were able to attend the presentation was Bridlington volunteer helm Ash Traves, who attended with his family covering four generations.

James Mather attended the presentation with his wife and newborn son Lucas. - Image: Bridlington RNLIJames Mather attended the presentation with his wife and newborn son Lucas. - Image: Bridlington RNLI
James Mather attended the presentation with his wife and newborn son Lucas. - Image: Bridlington RNLI

Grandmother Margaret, has been a volunteer at the station for many years and dad, Chris, is a Launch Authority and shore crew volunteer at the station.

Ash also had his two young sons with the family and it is hoped that they might become the fourth generation of volunteers at Bridlington RNLI.

Also receiving the King's Coronation Medal was Bridlington RNLI volunteer mechanic, James Mather, who attended the presentation with his wife and new born son.

James said: “To receive the King's Medal at the station was our first trip out of the house as a family of three, and will be remembered as a special occasion. Lucas was only 10 days old at the time.”

