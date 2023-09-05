Electric vehicle charging points rolled out in and around Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

: From left, Kellie Lane, account manager at Connected Kerb, Harry Baross, climate change manager at North Yorkshire Council, and Jane Wilson, deputy parking manager at North Yorkshire Council. They are stood in Albion Road car park in Scarborough, where electric vehicle chargers have been installed.

North Yorkshire Council is installing 96 electric vehicle charging points across the former Scarborough borough in 18 car parks, offering residents and visitors convenient locations to recharge their batteries.

The council partnered with Connected Kerb Ltd to apply for funding to pay for the chargers from the On-Street Residential Charge Point Scheme from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) with support from the Energy Saving Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It received £260,000 to provide the chargers in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and some of the area’s villages, Robin Hood’s Bay, Runswick Bay and Staithes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “This is another massive step in delivering on our ambitious plans to increase the amount of charging points across the county.

“We know that the geography of our county, with its many rural communities, presents challenges when it comes to electric vehicles, but we are exploring every avenue for funding open to us and making great progress towards our targets.

“We are working hard to ensure North Yorkshire, including the coast, does not fall behind as more people make the switch to electric vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charging points are a mixture of seven kilowatt and 22 kilowatt to provide flexibility in terms of capacity and therefore speed of charging.

Chris Pateman-Jones, chief executive officer of Connected Kerb, said: “Bringing sustainable mobility to everyone in northern areas of the UK is essential if the country is to achieve its net zero aspirations.

“We are really pleased to be working with North Yorkshire Council to install reliable, affordable, and sustainable charging infrastructure that will support residents with no access to off-street parking make the switch to electric vehicles while also improving local air quality.”

The project forms part of North Yorkshire Council’s commitment to provide more charging points across the county to meet growing demand and to meet the aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for climate change, Cllr Greg White, said: “The roll-out of electric vehicle charging points is one of our key priorities in order to meet our ambitious climate change goals.

“We know that large parts of North Yorkshire are waiting for more charging points, and it is great to see that some of our most popular destinations on the stunning North Yorkshire coast can now cater for residents and visitors who want to make the switch to electric.”

Earlier this year, the council’s executive agreed a new county-wide strategy for electric charging points. The strategy shows there are almost 4,000 electric vehicles registered in North Yorkshire but just 225 publicly available charge points.

It is forecast that 3,161 charge points need to be delivered by 2030, just under half of these need to be funded by the public sector at a cost of approximately £10.3 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that at least half of the publicly funded chargers (724) will need to be delivered by 2025 to meet demand.

The council has secured £3.237 million in funding from the national Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme to install 150 charging points across the county.

They will be installed alongside battery storage units, charged by solar panels. The technology will be sympathetic to the rural landscape and will see residential charge points in both on-street locations and larger charging hubs.

A further bid has been made for an additional £4.88 million of funding for charging points and an announcement is expected later this year.