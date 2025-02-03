Electronic music pioneers Faithless and Orbital heading for Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Two of British dance music’s most acclaimed artists are coming together for a night at the TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre as part of the summer 2025 season.

Electronic music pioneers Faithless and Orbital both head to the Yorkshire coast on Saturday August 2 for an unmissable show in front of 8,000 fans.

Orbital – aka brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll – will open the night at Scarborough OAT before headliners Faithless take to the stage.

Tickets go on sale from scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 10am Friday February 7.

Faithless will be performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in summer 2025.

Almost 30 years on from the release of their critically acclaimed debut album, Reverence, Faithless have established themselves as one of the most influential electronic acts of the 21st Century.

They have sold more than 20 million albums, including 17 Top 40 singles, six Top 10 albums (three at Number One), and amassing more than a billion combined streams to date.

Their UK Top 10 singles include such anthems as Salva Mea, We Come 1, One Step Too Far, Mass Destruction, Insomnia and God Is A DJ.

The band’s cultural significance is unparalleled – leading the charge of dance acts cutting through on a global level and showing electronic music deserves its place on the main stages.

Orbital are performing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Last year’s return to the live arena, after eight years away, saw sold-out shows across Europe.

Orbital became one of the biggest names in music during the mid-1990s by reinventing the notion of what a dance act could do live, turning multitudes of rock fans on to the limitless pleasures of electronic music.

They have crafted a vast catalogue of ambitious yet accessible music, informed by a wide range of genres such as ambient, electro, punk and film scores.

Since breaking through with their landmark 1990 Top 20 hit Chime, Orbital have released a string of critically praised albums – including the 1993 landmark Orbital 2 and 1996's In Sides.

Their 10th studio album, 2023’s Optical Delusion, included fabulous, furious lead single Dirty Rat, a collaboration with Sleaford Mods.

Faithless and Orbital join Basement Jaxx, Pendulum, Craig David, Rag’n’Bone Man, Snow Patrol, Judas Priest, Blossoms, Shed Seven, Texas, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Corrs, Gary Barlow and The Script among the artists confirmed for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more.