It’ll be the newly-established Staithes Cinema Club’s third screening with more cinema releases in store for 2023.

One of the founders, Paul Bader, said: “It’s great to bring people together to watch top rated movies in familiar surroundings.

"Tickets are only £6, the picture and sound quality are amazing and for many people it’s just a short walk or drive home.”

View of Staithes from the Cleveland Way on the North Yorkshire coast. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The club launched with Fisherman’s Friend about a Cornish choir that hits the big time.

November’s film was The Duke, in which a Geordie taxi driver steals a painting to protest against poverty and for pensioners’ rights.

Baz Luhrman’s acclaimed Elvis is the Christmas offering and is on at Staithes Village Hall on Saturday December 17, doors open 7pm, £6 on the door.

Visit Staithes Cinema Club’s Facebook page to pre-book.

