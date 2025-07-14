'Emergence by Rachael' - First exhibition for talented artist at Scarborough Art

'Emergence' will take place at St Peter's Church as part of Scarborough Art

A talented artist will hold her first ever exhibition at St Peter’s Church during the Scarborough Art Festival.

Scarborough Art, part of the Scarborough Fair series of events, is currently underway at various venues across Scarborough town centre and beyond.

It offers the opportunity to visit different places and spaces around the area and discover work from across the creative community.

Described by the artist as an immersive, contemplative art exhibition, Emergence is an experiential, contemplative, responsive installation in the tranquil setting of St Peter's Church on Castle Road.

Emergence is Rachael's first exhibition

The creative talent behind the exhibition, known simply as Rachael, said: “I’m not really an artist at all! – I feel you need to have accomplished something to earn a title.

"I’ve just been channelling art in a way that’s beneficial over the last few years.

"I was at a gala where Scarborough Fair Director, Julian Caddy was talking about the opportunity for people to create something for Scarborough – and he said anybody could do it. Which is how I’ve ended up being here.

"I’d describe my work as abstract, its colourful shapes and patterns, a series of remembered shapes. It takes energy and sensations and gives them a physical form – I see myself as a medium for those things to pass through.

“I’m exhibiting in nine clusters around St Peter’s Church. I didn’t want to display my work in a gallery. I wanted to exhibit somewhere people could just sit quietly and ‘be’ with the art. Give people the opportunity to just get ‘lost’ in the painting.

“I wanted to see whether the ideas in my head were possible in the world.

“All things are interconnected, not just in a physical way, but a spiritual way too.”

Emergence will run from Tuesday July 22 – Saturday July 26 at St Peter’s Church.

There will also be two one-hour participatory workshops on Wednesday July 23 from 1-2pm and on Saturday July 26 from 12-1pm.

The workshops (cost £5) provide an opportunity, led by the artist, to choose a piece of art from within the Emergence Exhibition that resonates, sit in the stillness of the church, connect with the art and then draw or write a stream of consciousness from this relaxed meditative state.

Art materials will be provided.

For more information visit : https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/emergence