Emotional appeal for help to find necklace lost at Reighton Sands Holiday Park

The distinctive necklace

Jaycie Marshall, 22, lost the distinctive gold necklace, given to her by her mother when she was just a baby, while staying at Reighton Sands Holiday Village.

The irreplaceable necklace is particularly important to her as her mother died from cancer three years ago.

Miss Marshall, who was holidaying at the Haven holiday park with her boyfriend and his daughter, said she has pictures of her wearing the necklace on Monday night (June 6), but when she woke up Tuesday morning the necklace had gone.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was staying in the High Elms section of the park and the trio never left the site. She hopes that someone may have picked the necklace up not realising its worth.

The vintage gold necklace, styled in the shape of a clown, features a diamond, sapphire, ruby and emerald in its design.

Miss Marshall, who is offering a cash reward for the necklace's safe return, said: "I need to find it. I've tried everything but this is my last option. I am heart broken over this."