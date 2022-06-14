Colin Twist (centre) with wife Penny and children Colin, Autumn, Kelly and Kim

Colin Twist, 65, was cooking dinner on Easter Sunday when his family noticed he was acting strangely.

They quickly called for an ambulance but after being told it would take 45 minutes to arrive, they rushed him to Scarborough Hospital.

Mr Twist was immediately blue-lighted to York for specialist stroke treatment to dissolve a blood clot on his brain.

Despite receiving treatment within the four hour window recommended by the NHS, three quarters of his brain was damaged or dead.

Daughter Kim McQuinn said: “We were told he might not eat or speak, but he’s a fighter.

“He gets better every day, but it’s very slow progress.”

Mr Twist, who works as a touring caravan warden, stayed in York Hospital for two weeks before transferring to Bridlington for rehab.

He has now started the long journey to recovery but needs intense therapy to help him get back on his feet.

Above all Mr Twist needs speech and language therapy but there is a long wait to receive this treatment which the family say will delay his urgent rehabilitation.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help cover the cost of private treatment.

Mr Twist has already started twice weekly speech therapy sessions and is also attending physiotherapy.

Mrs McQuinn said: “It’s costing £250 per week,but we just want him up and back on his feet . We’re hoping he can get back to work, that’s what he wants,”