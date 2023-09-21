'End of Summer’ community celebration event at Scarborough Cricket Club

The ‘End of Summer’ community celebration event will take place at Scarborough Cricket Club on Saturday, September 23.

Co-organised by POMOC and Together for Change, the event brings together all the various ethnic and diverse groups in Scarborough with the aim of meeting and getting to know the local townspeople.

The two organising projects support the Eastern European and other migrant communities in the Scarborough area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring a broad range of activities emanating from different cultures, the day is intended to suit all ages and interests and includes live music, dance performances and various games, combined with a diverse mix of food and drink which will be on offer.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight of the day’s proceedings will be a special football competition. Open to men and women over 18, with teams of at least 5 players, the objective is to bring together various communities with an emphasis on both inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Community station Radio Scarborough will be covering the event with live outside broadcast interviews from the cricket ground in addition to recordings for future programmes.

Admission is free, open to everyone and is held between 11.00am and 3.00pm.