'End of Summer’ community celebration event at Scarborough Cricket Club

A jointly-organised ‘End of Summer’ community celebration event is to be staged at Scarborough Cricket Club on North Marine Road this Saturday, September 23.
By Patrick Argent
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
The ‘End of Summer’ community celebration event will take place at Scarborough Cricket Club on Saturday, September 23.

Co-organised by POMOC and Together for Change, the event brings together all the various ethnic and diverse groups in Scarborough with the aim of meeting and getting to know the local townspeople.

The two organising projects support the Eastern European and other migrant communities in the Scarborough area.

Featuring a broad range of activities emanating from different cultures, the day is intended to suit all ages and interests and includes live music, dance performances and various games, combined with a diverse mix of food and drink which will be on offer.

A highlight of the day’s proceedings will be a special football competition. Open to men and women over 18, with teams of at least 5 players, the objective is to bring together various communities with an emphasis on both inclusivity and sportsmanship.

Community station Radio Scarborough will be covering the event with live outside broadcast interviews from the cricket ground in addition to recordings for future programmes.

Admission is free, open to everyone and is held between 11.00am and 3.00pm.

More information is available on the POMOC Facebook page.

