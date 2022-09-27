‘End of Summer’ festival to take place at Gallows Close Centre in Scarborough

The End of Summer is a traditional celebration in Poland

The event is commonplace across Poland and aims to create new traditions and increase social cohesion by bringing together the community to celebrate the End of Summer.

This is the second edition of the festival after a successful first event last year which welcomed over 350 people of all ages and backgrounds.

The Pomoc project provides information, advice, guidance and signposting to members of the Eastern European community so they are able to navigate local services and fully engage with life in the area.

Gallows Close Centre. pic Richard Ponter

This includes Ukrainian citizens under the Homes for Ukraine government backed scheme.

The free event is open to everyone and will include music and performance, native to Eastern European and African cultures, as well as magicians, arts, crafts and a bouncy castle.

The event takes place at Gallows Close Centre on Saturday October 1 from 1-5pm.