England Lionesses: Coastliner to honour Whitby football star Beth Mead

Beth Mead, who plays for the England Women’s national football team, will have a double-decker bus named after her.

Coastliner’s Beth Mead bus will be seen regularly on the 840 route, named Britain’s Most Scenic bus route, from Leeds and York over the Moors to Whitby.

The buses network of routes will link Leeds, York and Malton with Whitby and Scarborough.

Coastliner General Manager Kel Pizzuti (left) and driver Adam Needham with a specially named bus in honour of Whitby-born England European Championship winner Beth Mead.

Kel Pizzuti, Coastliner General Manager, said: “Naming one of our Coastliner buses after Beth is our way of saying thank you for her amazing success which has brought football home. Beth is a fantastic role model for young sportswomen in North Yorkshire and around the world, and naming a bus in her honour is all about celebrating her phenomenal achievements.

“Beth and the England Women’s team have brought football home, and now we’re bringing our bus named in honour of this amazing star home to Coastliner Country, where it’ll now be seen regularly crossing the Moors to Whitby on Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route.”

The football star was born in Hinderwell, Whitby and helped the England Lionesses to win the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Women’s Euro 2022.

During the 2022 games, Mead finished as UEFA’s Player of the Tournament and was awarded the Golden Boot as top scorer with six goals and five assists.

Coastliner bus driver Adam Needham with a specially named bus to salute England's European Championship-winning Lioness Beth Mead, who was born in Whitby.

Supporters packed into pubs along the Yorkshire Coast to follow Beth’s path to glory in front of a capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday July 31, which ended in triumph for England and a first trophy win since the men’s World Cup victory 56 years ago in 1966.

Beth’s goalscoring success with England has earned her the nickname ‘Hinderwell Hotshot’ and locals packed the village’s Brown Cow pub to savour every moment of England’s Wembley glory.

Beth’s named bus is the second Coastliner vehicle to be named in honour of a sports personality, after the operator named another in honour of retiring BBC Radio York football commentator Barry Parker in June.