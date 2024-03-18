Sir Greg Knight is giving his support to this year's English Tourism Week which is set between March 15 and March 14.

Sponsored by Visit England, the event highlights the UK’s diverse and exciting countryside and showcases the quality, range and value-for-money of English tourism.

Tourism week is timed to kickstart the spring-summer season and give businesses and destinations a marketing hook to engage with domestic visitors, increase awareness and bring attention to the unique offerings in their area.

Sir Greg said: “English tourism generates over £100 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs, including many in East Yorkshire.

“It is a major employer of young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and

innovative ideas.

Amongst other local attractions, Sir Greg highlights The Yorkshire Wolds and it’s rural towns like Driffield and Market Weighton, Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head, world-class seafood and shellfish from Bridlington and many cosy rural pubs, as some of East Yorkshire’s unique offerings.

Sir Greg said: “More and more people in Britain are discovering East Yorkshire’s unique delights and excellent hospitality. For anyone looking for a UK holiday or short break it is a must place to visit.