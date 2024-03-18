English Tourism Week: Sir Greg Knight encourages visitors to enjoy the 'unique delights and excellent hospitality' of East Yorkshire
Sponsored by Visit England, the event highlights the UK’s diverse and exciting countryside and showcases the quality, range and value-for-money of English tourism.
Tourism week is timed to kickstart the spring-summer season and give businesses and destinations a marketing hook to engage with domestic visitors, increase awareness and bring attention to the unique offerings in their area.
Sir Greg said: “English tourism generates over £100 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs, including many in East Yorkshire.
“It is a major employer of young people, as well as an incubator for entrepreneurs and
innovative ideas.
Amongst other local attractions, Sir Greg highlights The Yorkshire Wolds and it’s rural towns like Driffield and Market Weighton, Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough Head, world-class seafood and shellfish from Bridlington and many cosy rural pubs, as some of East Yorkshire’s unique offerings.
Sir Greg said: “More and more people in Britain are discovering East Yorkshire’s unique delights and excellent hospitality. For anyone looking for a UK holiday or short break it is a must place to visit.
“If you haven’t already experienced it, come to East Yorkshire and see for yourself some of our many attractions, and not just during Tourism week but anytime of the year.”