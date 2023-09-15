English weather paves way for spectacular autumn colour at Dalby Forest, say experts

Spectacular autumn colours at Dalby Forest.

Forestry England experts say that England’s refreshing spring with abundant rainfall and lower-than-average sunshine, combined with a record-breaking June with above-average sunshine, has paved the way for a spectacular autumn colour show.

The abundance of rain In March has helped set the stage for a stunning display of colourful leaves in autumn, according to Forestry England.

This is because the rain provided plenty of moisture to the soil, which helps to promote strong and healthy growth.

The hot start to September could also have an impact on when we people begin to see autumn colours this year.

If temperatures remain high, this can delay the onset of autumn and the subsequent colour change in leaves.

Colour changes in tree leaves take place as the days become shorter and evening temperatures cool.

So, while the warm weather may slightly alter the beginning of autumn, it can also extend it, offering more chances for people to witness nature’s splendid transformation.

Gareth Parry, Yorkshire district’s Management Director said: “It’s amazing to see how all the different factors come together to create autumn colour every year.

“While the wet spring and reduced sunshine may bring delightful surprises, other elements also play a significant role.

"Factors such as genetics, tree species, elevation, and local climate conditions all contribute to the magical spectacle.