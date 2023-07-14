News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Enid Blyton illustrator's work among collection being staged at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery

Whitby’s Pannett Art Gallery is delighted to announce that its collections are now further enriched by the Loan of The Soper Collection.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST

The Natural World – The Artwork of George, Eileen, and Eva Soper features a remarkable, many-faceted collection of the artwork of George Soper (1870-1942) and his two daughters, Eva (1901-1990) and Eileen (1905-1990).

The collection was formed to increase awareness of these wonderful artists, to showcase the quality and diversity of their work, and to inspire future generations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To introduce this collection to visitors, the gallery is staging an exhibition, The Natural World – The Artwork of George, Eileen, and Eva Soper, on display in the main gallery until September 17.

Three Badgers at Sett, by Eileen Soper.Three Badgers at Sett, by Eileen Soper.
Three Badgers at Sett, by Eileen Soper.
Most Popular

This selection of paintings, prints, and ceramics offers a small taster of the many artworks within this significant collection.

Cllr Linda Wild, who has been instrumental in bringing this collection to Whitby, said: “We are thrilled that the Pannett Art Gallery is the new home of this superb collection.

"The quality of the artwork is breathtaking and the opportunities it provides for exhibitions, research, workshops, and enjoyment are tremendous.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Soper is revered for his beautiful portrayals of The Working Horse.

Summer - The Last Load, by George SoperSummer - The Last Load, by George Soper
Summer - The Last Load, by George Soper

He has a direct connection with Whitby as old Whitby Gazette records state that Mr Soper and family visited the town in 1911, 1912 and 1913, when he produced a series of prints documenting local industries.

His sympathies were those of The Staithes Group of artists, and his skill in capturing atmosphere, life, and movement links us to our rural and farming heritage.

Eva Soper modelled the birds for the delightful figurines produced by The Royal Worcester Porcelain Company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These exquisitely painted and lifelike creations were in production for 49 years from 1937 to 1986.

Eileen Soper is best known for being Enid Blyton’s major illustrator of The Famous Five characters in all their escapades.

Eileen also illustrated Blyton’s Nature Readers and created the 60 accompanying, now much-sought-after, wall charts, used in schools for many years, as well as illustrating many other books and pamphlets for adults and children.

Eileen also created a range of remarkable wildlife art, and wrote and illustrated her own wildlife books, as well as fiction books for children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pannett Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday,10am to 4.30pm (last admission 4pm)

Admission free.

Related topics:Whitby