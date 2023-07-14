Enid Blyton illustrator's work among collection being staged at Whitby's Pannett Art Gallery

The Natural World – The Artwork of George, Eileen, and Eva Soper features a remarkable, many-faceted collection of the artwork of George Soper (1870-1942) and his two daughters, Eva (1901-1990) and Eileen (1905-1990).

The collection was formed to increase awareness of these wonderful artists, to showcase the quality and diversity of their work, and to inspire future generations.

To introduce this collection to visitors, the gallery is staging an exhibition, The Natural World – The Artwork of George, Eileen, and Eva Soper, on display in the main gallery until September 17.

Three Badgers at Sett, by Eileen Soper.

This selection of paintings, prints, and ceramics offers a small taster of the many artworks within this significant collection.

Cllr Linda Wild, who has been instrumental in bringing this collection to Whitby, said: “We are thrilled that the Pannett Art Gallery is the new home of this superb collection.

"The quality of the artwork is breathtaking and the opportunities it provides for exhibitions, research, workshops, and enjoyment are tremendous.”

George Soper is revered for his beautiful portrayals of The Working Horse.

Summer - The Last Load, by George Soper

He has a direct connection with Whitby as old Whitby Gazette records state that Mr Soper and family visited the town in 1911, 1912 and 1913, when he produced a series of prints documenting local industries.

His sympathies were those of The Staithes Group of artists, and his skill in capturing atmosphere, life, and movement links us to our rural and farming heritage.

Eva Soper modelled the birds for the delightful figurines produced by The Royal Worcester Porcelain Company.

These exquisitely painted and lifelike creations were in production for 49 years from 1937 to 1986.

Eileen Soper is best known for being Enid Blyton’s major illustrator of The Famous Five characters in all their escapades.

Eileen also illustrated Blyton’s Nature Readers and created the 60 accompanying, now much-sought-after, wall charts, used in schools for many years, as well as illustrating many other books and pamphlets for adults and children.

Eileen also created a range of remarkable wildlife art, and wrote and illustrated her own wildlife books, as well as fiction books for children.

Pannett Art Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday,10am to 4.30pm (last admission 4pm)