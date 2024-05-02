Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Volunteers will be on hand at the event on Monday May 27, to introduce people to the station, its equipment and to chat about what it means to be part of the lifesaving charity in its 200th year.

Whilst the lifeboat station at Staithes is generally open to the public, the Brew with the Crew event will offer an opportunity to meet the station’s volunteers, get up close to the lifeboat and launch equipment and to find out more about volunteering and how to get involved and support the charity.

Subject to operational requirements, Staithes Coastguard will also be coming along and people will be able to learn about the functions of both the RNLI and HM Coastguard and how both organisations work together.

The lifeboat shop will be open and selling mugs, including Staithes and Runswick RNLI mugs, lifeboat tea and lifeboat biscuits, along with all other souvenirs.

People who have signed up for the RNLI Mayday Mile could also complete their daily mileage around the pretty village of Staithes.

Brew with the Crew is on from 11am to 2pm, with tea, juice and biscuits.

Sean Baxter, Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: "The Brew with the Crew event offers an opportunity to meet us, look at what we do and how we do it, particularly if you have thought about joining us as a lifeboat volunteer.

"They’ll be water safety advice and maybe a visit from Stormy Stan, the RNLI's mascot, too.”