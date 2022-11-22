Entertain the family for free this festive season at Scarborough's Brunswick Shopping Centre

The Brunswick Shopping Centre will hold a host of free activities this December

Throughout November and December, the centre will host arts and crafts sessions, musical workshops and carol concerts for anyone wanting to come along and join in the festive fun.

Santa and his elf will also be roaming around the centre to spread some festive cheer and hand out chocolates, and the Christmas trees decorated by Creative Minds Scarborough and local Girlguiding groups in celebration of National Tree Week will also be on display.

The Brunswick’s Christmas lights and centre music will also bring a festive sparkle to your shopping experience and there’s free parking from 3:00pm as the big day gets closer.

The Brunswick Shopping Centre hopes to capture the magic of Christmas this festive season

Stephen Marriott, Centre Manager at the Brunswick, said: “Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment, so it’s great to be able to work with local community groups and organisations such as Create Arts and Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy to put these free family activities on for our visitors to enjoy.”

For more about everything going on at the Brunswick this Christmas, visit www.brunswickshopping.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The full list of activities is as follows:

Saturday December 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am-3.30pm: Christmas poetry writing drop-in workshop with Create Arts in Unit 8

11am-3.30pm: Christmas crafts drop–in with Create Arts in Unit 8

Sunday December 4

11-11.30am: Creative movement and storytelling with Create Arts in Unit 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

11.30am-12.30pm: Wand-making followed by a Christmas fairy and elf dance party with Create Arts in Unit 8

Thursday December 8

5.30-6.15pm: Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy school choir

Saturday December 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

11am-3.30pm: Crafts drop-in with Create Arts in Unit 8

2-3pm: Learn to play a Christmas song on the ukulele or handbells with Create Arts in Unit 8

Sunday December 11

11am-3.30pm: Christmas crafts drop–in with Create Arts in Unit 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

12-3pm: Roaming Santa

1-2pm: Music workshop with Back Chat Brass with Create Arts in Unit 8

Saturday December 17

11am-3pm: Storytelling, book wrapping and crafts with the National Literacy Trust in Unit 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.45-3.30: Learn to sign a Christmas song with Street Signs signing choir in Unit 8

Sunday December 18

11am-3.30pm: Christmas wreaths crafts drop-in with Create Arts in Unit 8