Entertainer and TV star John Barrowman will be ‘Laid Bare’ when he performs at Bridlington Spa

By Louise French
Published 19th Sep 2024, 10:55 BST
Entertainer John Barrowman will perform his new show 'Laid Bare' at Bridlington Spa in March
Entertainer and TV star John Barrowman will be ‘Laid Bare’ when he performs a show at Bridlington Spa next year.

The Spa date, part of a major Autumn and Winter tour, will take place on Wednesday, March 5.

John is most recognisable for his role of Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, Malcolm Merlyn in Arrow, and his numerous Saturday night entertainment shows.

He has also featured as a judge on Dancing On Ice; Any Dream Will Do, How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria, and I’d do Anything.

His vast West End and Broadway musical credits include leading roles in Anything Goes, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago, Evita, Miss Saigon, Company, Beauty and the Beast and Phantom of the Opera. A spokesperson said: “Laid Bare is John’s newest show, unwavering and uncensored about his passion for life and his profound love of song and story.

"Every song, whether a Broadway classic or a contemporary hit, showcases John’s inimitable style and his dazzling voice. His stories and personal anecdotes burst with his keen wit, Scottish charm, and infectious energy.

“This is more than a concert - it’s a celebration of artistry, passion, and the joy of music.

"A very limited number of pre-show Q&A soundcheck tickets £50 and post-show meet & greet photo op tickets £40 are available to add on to enhance your evening. Or why not add both for £80?”

Go to https://www.bridspa.com/ or call 01262 678258 to buy tickets.

