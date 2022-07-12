Entreprenuer behind Malton based The Yorkshire Pasta Company nominated for top food award

Malton based Kathryn Bumby has been recognised as one of the best in the business after being named as a finalist in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

The baker has been shortlisted for Food and Drink Entrepreneur of the Year (North West).

Kathryn Bumby said: “To be recognised for this award is overwhelming, we are a small family business, a team of three, we love creating our artisan pasta here in Malton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entreprenuer behind Malton based The Yorkshire Pasta Company has been nominated for a top food award.

“The knowledge that families up and down the UK are sitting round dinner tables enjoying our pasta together gives me such a special feeling.

“The last two years really have been a whirlwind for us and our British Pasta - This is another very proud moment for us!”

The Yorkshire Pasta Company launched their premium British Pasta in May 2020.

They combine traditional artisan techniques learnt in Italy with locally milled wheat flour to create superb tasting and perfectly textured premium dried pasta. The sustainable business dries their pasta using solar power and packs their products in bespoke paper bags which are plastic free and fully recyclable.

Their products are vegan and can be found in over 450 farm shops, delis and independents up and down the UK the British artisan pasta is even stocked in Harvey Nichols and Selfridges. In 2021 they featured on James Martin’s Saturday Morning ITV show and last month Davina McCall raved out their pasta on her lifestyle podcast Making The Cut.

Kathryn Bumby is one of the shortlisted business leaders from across the nation to have been selected out of over 5,300 entrants.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, acknowledges and champions the hard work and uplifting stories of business owners across the UK, with an emphasis on their journey and resilience over financial achievements.

12 awards will be given out per region for categories including Disruptor of the Year,

Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year. Notable winners from previous years include Social Chain founder Steven Bartlett, who went on to become the youngest ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.