Entries now open for the 2025 Scarecrow Trail in East and West Ayton

Time for tea at East and West Ayton Scarecrow Festival

Scarecrows will return to East and West Ayton this August – and there is still time to enter yours.

Following the success of the last two years, Ayton Jubilee Committee are once again organising a Scarecrow Trail in East and West Ayton.

The 2025 event will run from Saturday August 16 until Sunday August 24 and people are invited to get in touch now to enter their Scarecrows.

Chris Bailey, one of the organisers, said: “Each year when the Scarecrow trail finishes we are asked when is the next one going to be?

Scarecrows of all sizes are encouraged to attend!

"Some people start planning almost straight away and you can guarantee that there will be some amazing entries.

"If you haven’t entered before don’t be afraid to have a go.

“It is great fun and it is fantastic to get the children involved.”

This year’s judging panel welcomes two new members: Kane Cunningham, a local artist, photographer, and writer, and Rebecca Norris, a fellow local artist and potter who previously appeared as a contestant on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down. They will be joined by returning judge Ashley Tyson, a local businessman and owner of Stepney Hill Farm.

Maps can be bought from Ayton Spar shop, £3 per family.

Entries for this year’s trail need to be in by Friday August 8 – to enter or for more information Contact Chris on 01723 867 946.