Environment Agency’s licence bid to carry out protection work on Barmston Sea End Outfall

The project aims to protect and preserve the outfall and its use, as well as ensuring health and safety risk of recreational users on the beach is minimised.
The proposed work is anticipated to take approximately four to six weeks, including site set up and clearance, and will commence once the Marine Licence has been granted, anticipated in June or July.
The work will include replacing a flap valve while providing new decking and additional armour stones.
A stone ramp will be reinstated down the existing rock armour from the cliffs to allow vehicles to transport materials down on to the beach. This will be carried out first.