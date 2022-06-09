Environment Agency’s licence bid to carry out protection work on Barmston Sea End Outfall

The Environment Agency project aims to protect and preserve the Barmston-based outfall and its use, as well as ensuring health and safety risk of recreational users on the beach is minimised.

The project aims to protect and preserve the outfall and its use, as well as ensuring health and safety risk of recreational users on the beach is minimised.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed work is anticipated to take approximately four to six weeks, including site set up and clearance, and will commence once the Marine Licence has been granted, anticipated in June or July.

The work will include replacing a flap valve while providing new decking and additional armour stones.