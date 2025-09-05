Escape room with live actors proving a hit on Scarborough seafront

Marlena O'Hare and Hannah Curtis in The Squids Inn

One of Scarborough’s most popular tourist attractions Mr E Rooms, Escape Rooms Scarborough has expanded its offering with the addition of a seafront escape on Sandside.

Challengers are invited to enter The Squid's Inn Tavern, home to Scarborough’s many merchants, rogue traders and, some say, smugglers, who ply their trade along the Yorkshire Coast.

Mr E Rooms has always received praise for the warm welcome of it’s staff, and now one will join you throughout your adventure in The Squid’s Inn Tavern.

Each Game is a live performance and features an in-game gamemaster to help you solve the mystery and save the day!

Does danger lurk at every turn for Nathan Badger and Mike Jackson?

The Squid’s Inn, located beneath the Princess Cafe on Scarborough Sea Front, is the favourite haunt of Barnabus Trout, a notorious but wily smuggler who, not five days ago was finally caught by his nemesis, Sir Jacob Hobbs.

Now there’s less than an hour to find the King’s pardon and save him from the hangman.

Find out more at: https://escaperoomscarborough.co.uk/sea-front-escape/