Escape room with live actors proving a hit on Scarborough seafront
Challengers are invited to enter The Squid's Inn Tavern, home to Scarborough’s many merchants, rogue traders and, some say, smugglers, who ply their trade along the Yorkshire Coast.
Mr E Rooms has always received praise for the warm welcome of it’s staff, and now one will join you throughout your adventure in The Squid’s Inn Tavern.
Each Game is a live performance and features an in-game gamemaster to help you solve the mystery and save the day!
The Squid’s Inn, located beneath the Princess Cafe on Scarborough Sea Front, is the favourite haunt of Barnabus Trout, a notorious but wily smuggler who, not five days ago was finally caught by his nemesis, Sir Jacob Hobbs.
Now there’s less than an hour to find the King’s pardon and save him from the hangman.
Find out more at: https://escaperoomscarborough.co.uk/sea-front-escape/