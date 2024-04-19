Escape Rooms Scarborough to host inaugural Axe Throwing Championship in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Channel your inner Viking and raise money for Saint Catherine's Hospice

The team at Mr E Escape Rooms Scarborough, on Vernon Road, is inviting local companies and organisations to come and compete in the first championship at their newly opened axe throwing attraction.

Neil Arnott from the Escape Rooms is delighted to be bringing this unique offering to the town and to be supporting an important local organisation in the process.

He said: “Axe throwing is growing in popularity across the country and proving a real draw for teams to get together, have fun and let off some steam in a safe but challenging environment.

“Our axe throwing space has been designed and built by leading experts in the field to make it possible for people to compete against each other simultaneously, thus building the adrenalin and the competitive nature of the event!

“There’s space to cheer each other on and then show off your own prowess with an axe!’

Teams taking part in the Championship will receive full training so you don’t need to be an axe wielding expert or Viking (although it might help!) at the outset – but you may well end up as one!

Saint Catherine’s is looking for teams of four to compete over 10 rounds of axe throwing.

The highest scoring team will be awarded a fabulous trophy at a winner’s ceremony at Flavours Bistro on the Saint Catherine’s site with street food and a drink included for competitors.

There is also the option for teams who want to make the morning more of a team building event for their players to add entry to an escape room.

Entry to the Axe Throwing Championship for a team of four costs £180 and all the money goes to Saint Catherine’s Hospice.