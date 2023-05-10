The cheque was received by Ben Hunt on behalf of the air ambulance.

He thanked the club for its continuing support and stressed how important charitable donations were to the continuation of this vital service.

The Eskuleles perform in the local area at various shows and other events and, as well as raising money for charity, have a great deal of fun.

The Eskuleles present a cheque for £2,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.

The club was formed in 2013 and has around 40 members.

Over the years, it has helped to raise nearly £20,000 for charity.

