Eskuleles ukulele club raise £2,000 for Great North Air Ambulance

The Eskuleles Ukulele Club based in the Castleton and Danby area presented a cheque for £2,000 to The Great North Air Ambulance at their club night recently in Danby Village Hall.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th May 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:50 BST

The cheque was received by Ben Hunt on behalf of the air ambulance.

He thanked the club for its continuing support and stressed how important charitable donations were to the continuation of this vital service.

The Eskuleles perform in the local area at various shows and other events and, as well as raising money for charity, have a great deal of fun.

The Eskuleles present a cheque for £2,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.The Eskuleles present a cheque for £2,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.
The club was formed in 2013 and has around 40 members.

Over the years, it has helped to raise nearly £20,000 for charity.

During Covid, the Eskuleles were unable to meet due to the lockdown or host concerts to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance, but made videos of their performances from home and set up a JustGiving page to continue the fundraising effort.

