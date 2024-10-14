Estate agents Ellis Hay sponsors new training kit for Scarborough Athletic's under nines Reds football team

Phil and Sam Hay (back left) with Gary Hindle (back right) and members of Scarborough Athletic's under nine reds football team.

The sponsorship highlights Ellis Hay’s dedication to supporting local grassroots football and encouraging young athletes in the community.

The under nines Reds are coached by Ellis Hay’s Sale Negotiator, Gary Hindle, who is passionate about both football and his work in the property sector.

His role as coach reflects Ellis Hay's strong connection to the community.

Samantha Hay shared her excitement about the sponsorship, stating: “We’re incredibly proud to support the under nine Reds by sponsoring their new training kit.

“With Gary coaching the team, this partnership feels extra special, and we’re committed to helping the players develop both their skills and confidence on the field. It’s fantastic to be a part of their journey.”

Scarborough Athletic FC is renowned for its commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting core values such as teamwork, sportsmanship, and perseverance.

The under nine Reds represent the future of the club, and the sponsorship ensures the team can train in high-quality kit, setting them up for success in the upcoming season.