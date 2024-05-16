Estbek House at Sandsend, near Whitby, hosts tapas evening to raise money for Scarborough Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sandsend restaurant is raising money for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity after family members received “phenomenal care” at Scarborough Hospital.

The co-owners of two AA rosette hotel Estbek House are hoping residents will support them on the evening to boost funds for the hospital’s Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal.

David Cross and Tim Lawrence will be hosting a unique tapas evening at their popular dining spot on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David, whose late mother Brenda received care at Scarborough Hospital, is keen to spread the message of what the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre will mean for the community and the wider area.

Staff from the Estbek House in Sandsend are holding a tapas evening to raise funds for the Scarborough Hospital Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal.

He said: “I was thinking about trying to support the hospital and it was a former staff member who inspired me with her fundraising efforts for the hospital charity.

"Former housekeeper and waitress Georgina Saville is coming back to work on the night.

"It’s a great way to mark 20 years in business too.

“We will all need emergency care at some point in our lives or know a loved one who needs this excellent new NHS facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mother received phenomenal care at Scarborough, all we remember is the compassion and kindness shown by the staff in her last few days.

"This is my way of saying thank you to all the fantastic staff who made a difficult time a bearable one for all the family.”

Georgina Saville will be returning to support the evening – her mum Jeanette is manager of the restaurant.

Georgina is an avid supporter of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity and is also pulling on her running shoes for them by taking part in the Great North Run in September to raise further funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can buy raffle tickets to help boost the final fund-raising target on the night.

Tickets for the Wine and Tapas evening cost £60 per person.

The raffle consists of:

First prize: a two-night stay at Estbek House (with dinner each evening)

Second prize: a one-night stay at Estbek House (with dinner)

Third prize: a three-course dinner for two at Estbek House.

Tickets are £2 each, contact the team on (01947) 893424 or email [email protected] to buy your tickets.