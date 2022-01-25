The Star Inn at Harome placed third on the list and is currently closed after a fire devastated the thatched pub in November.

Each year, Estrella Damm chooses a list of the best dining pubs in the country and this year’s list is topped by The Unruly Pig in Suffolk.

Six Yorkshire establishments made the list including The Star Inn at Harome, The Hovingham Inn at Hovingham, and The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton.

Owner and Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern has teamed up with the village's other fine dining destination, The Pheasant, run by his ex-wife, to continue a limited food offering, but expects renovation work at The Star to take at least a year.

The Star Inn at Harome has held a Michelin star since 2002 under Mr Pern's leadership, briefly losing it between 2011 and 2015.

The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley - another long-term Michelin Guide occupant - is further down the top 50, placed at number 23.

It is one of the largest gastropubs on the list, and is surrounded by Yorkshire countryside. It also serves the Two Chefs ale, which is owner James Mackenzie’s and fellow chef Andrew Pern’s ale.

The final Yorkshire entry is The Hovingham Inn, at Hovingham, which appears in the Michelin Guide 2021, and is placed at number 41 on the list.

Formerly known as the Malt Shovel, this gastropub reopened as The Hovingham Inn in 2019, and they featured in last year’s Top 100 Gastropubs list, before joining the Top 50 list this year.

The pub is owned by Richard and Lindsey Johns, and their menu focuses on modern British classics.

Estrella Damm has sponsored the list for seven of the past 13 years, collating votes from pub owners, food critics and industry experts.

Publisher Chris Lowe said: “After a tough two years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year, including a new number one and several new entrants. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK. We are delighted to host this year’s event in Manchester for the first time, highlighting the range of talent across the UK. I’m incredibly delighted for Brendan and everyone at The Unruly Pig to get the number one spot.”

Also featured on the list is The Angel at Hetton, which has a Michelin star and placed number four on the list.