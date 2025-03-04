The European Open Beach Fishing Championships come to Bridlington this weekend

The stunning Yorkshire coast will once again welcome anglers from the UK and abroad as they take their place at the 31st Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) from Friday March 7 until Sunday March 9 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

EOBC individual, teams and pairs tickets can be purchased at the event ticket office in person at Sand Le Mere Holiday Park, Southfield Lane, Tunstall HU12 0JF during the following days/times:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, 6 March 2025 between 4.00 - 8.00pm Friday, 7 March 2025 between 2.00 - 8.00pm Saturday, 8 March 2025 between 7.00 -9.00am Sunday, 9 March 2025 between 7.00 -9.00am

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will also take place on Friday 7 March, kick-starting a full weekend of angling.

This catch and release event will be held between Fraisthorpe, Bridlington and Hornsea with fishing times between 10.00am until 2.00pm. Tickets are priced at £10 per person (cash only) with registration taking place on the day at Hornsea Floral Hall from 7am to 9.15am.

Councillor Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to wish all competitors the best of luck for this year’s event, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK and Europe to our region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’This is a fantastic tourism event for the area and provides a real boost to the local visitor economy at this time of year.

“With a range of brand leading prizes on offer from our industry retailers and the chance to meet a range of exhibitors, this is sure to be a great spectacle.”

For more information about the competition and to view the event handbook visit: www.eobc.co.uk

Follow the event social media page at: www.facebook.com/openbeachchamps