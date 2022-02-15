Event confirmed: Delight as popular Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival returns in July

The Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival will return in July. Photo: Paul L Arro

It has now been confirmed that the 2022 Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival will take place over the weekend of Saturday July 23 and Sunday July 24, with an unofficial sailing day on Friday, July 22.

Organisers are hoping to hear from anyone with a traditional vessel who would like to be part of this popular maritime event.

A spokesperson for the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society said: “New members are always welcome and further details on membership packages and this year’s Sailing Coble Festival can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by letter to BSCPS, Harbour Office, Gummers Wharf, Bridlington, YO15 3AN.”

