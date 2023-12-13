Events staged as part of public consultation on new autism strategy in North Yorkshire

The public are being urged to have their say at open days which are being arranged during a three-month long consultation on a new strategy to tackle issues faced by autistic people.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, who is urging people to have their say on the authority’s draft autism strategy

The events are being staged alongside a survey and online seminars on North Yorkshire’s draft all-age autism strategy.

The draft strategy has been developed by autistic people, their carers and families, alongside representatives from the community and voluntary sectors, North Yorkshire Council, health services, North Yorkshire Police, the Probation Service, education and employment partners.

The document aims to reflect the ambitions and priorities of communities across the county.

About 6,150 autistic people live in North Yorkshire based on the 2021 Census.

The consultation builds on previous work and will glean the public’s response to key areas including education and preparing for adulthood, employment, housing and carers, as well as assessment, diagnosis and support, health and care, adult and youth justice and inclusive communities.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: “Whether people find out they are autistic as a child, young person, or adult, being autistic is often an important part of a person’s identity for the whole of their lives. Being autistic means your brain works differently to how other people’s brains work.

“They may need to access different levels of support across their lives in areas such as education, employment, housing, health, and care or within their communities.

“Many different organisations across North Yorkshire have a part to play, working together with autistic people of all ages and their families and it is important that we reflect all this in our strategy by encouraging as many people as possible to take part.”

The events taking place include:

January 13: 10am to noon, online.

February 12: 7-8pm, online.

February 28: 10am to noon, Friends Meeting House, Malton.

March 7: 2-4pm, Friends Meeting House, Scarborough.

March 15: 2-4pm, online.

Details of all events and information about the online and paper surveys, which include versions for children, young people and adults and are in other formats such as easy read or large print, can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/AutismStrategyConsultation