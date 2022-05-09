Ever-popular winter let Bridlington chalets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 8 – find out the prices and how to reserve one here

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has announced the launch of winter lets for chalets in Bridlington, which will take place on Wednesday, June 8 from 8:30am.

The much sought-after winter lets in Bridlington will run from Saturday, October 1, 2022 until Friday, March 17, 2023. Photo courtesy of ERYC

The much sought-after winter lets will run from Saturday, October 1, 2022 until Friday, March 17, 2023 and will be priced as follows:

North Marine Drive and Princess Mary Promenade Chalets: £450; Seabird Chalets and Southcliffe Chalets and Pods: £500; Belvedere Chalets: £280.

Reservations will be available online eastridingcoastandcountryside.campmanager.com/26483/Check-Availability/

Kirsty Salisbury, general manager, coastal, said: “It is highly advisable to book online, as last season the winter lets sold out almost instantly.

“However, if you are unable to book online, you can call our office on 01262 678255.

Chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability and due to the anticipated high demand, will only be booked in real-time.

“We will not be able to accept or respond to answerphone or email messages. We will also not be accepting in-person bookings on this date, so please do not queue outside our office.”

