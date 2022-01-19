Every East Coast beach achieves bathing status standard following latest Environment Agency tests

Scarborough South Bay improved from ‘Poor’ to ‘Sufficient’ in the latest classifications.

This is the first time it has happened since the introduction of the revised Bathing Water Directive in 2015.

Along the Yorkshire coast there are 18 bathing waters from Withernsea in the south to Runswick Bay in the north, with 16 of them classified as ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’.

The seven Yorkshire bathing waters classified as ‘Excellent’ are Flamborough South, Danes Dyke Flamborough, Scarborough North Bay, Cayton Bay, Reighton, Runswick Bay, and Whitby.

Flamborough South Landing improved from ‘Good’ to ‘Excellent’ the Environment Agency tests found.

Bathing waters are monitored for sources of pollution known to be a risk to bathers’ health, with up to 20 samples taken from each site during the bathing season.

Each sample is tested for bacteria, specifically E coli and intestinal enterococci.

Geraldine Sewell, coastal delivery and engagement manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We know how important the coastline is to our customers and visitors to Yorkshire and these results are positive for the region.

Whitby beach was one of seven Yorkshire bathing waters classified as ‘Excellent’ by the Environment Agency.

“Improvements at Scarborough South Bay are the product of hard work from a variety of partners in the region.

“However, we know there is still more to do, and we will be working with partners locally to continue this critical work.

“Our ‘Do your bit’ campaign continues to protect and improve bathing waters.

“Encouraging everyone who visits our beaches to recycle plastics, put all litter in the bins and pick up after their dogs will contribute to improving our beaches further and help our coastal resorts continue to thrive.”

Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd said: “With billions spent on seaside visits every year, we know good water quality helps coastal towns prosper.

“Twenty years of improvements in bathing water took targeted regulation and significant investment. While this is reflected in today’s results we must continue to work together to maintain this trend.

“We cannot afford to be complacent. Public confidence in water quality has faltered in recent years with new evidence of pollution incidents getting much needed attention as a result of some excellent campaigning.

“The polluter must pay. To restore trust, water companies, industry and farmers need to get the basics right or face legal action.”