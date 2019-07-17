Everything we know about BBC One comedy series Scarborough as editing finishes

Filming for BBC One’s brand new comedy, Scarborough, finished in May - now residents will await to see their home town on TV screens.

What is 'Scarborough' about?

The show, written and directed by Derren Litten, award-winning creator of smash hit series Benidorm, is set in Scarborough and the follows the lives of a motley band of residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Mike (Jason Manford) and Karen (Catherine Tyldesley) are nearly-40-somethings that are giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Filming in Scarborough

Between the local salon, Geraldine’s, and local pub/karaoke hot spot, The Good Ship, there’s never a dull day in town.

But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple the second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?

Who stars in the show?

A host of talented actors are set to appear in the series including: Comedian and actor Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure: Kiri).

When will 'Scarborough' air on TV?

There has been no exact date confirmed for the show to air - but we can expect to see it on TV later this year.

It is believed that editing has now been finished for the show.

The twitter page for the comedy series teased residents that the show will be "coming soon..." on Monday [July 15].

Where did filming take place?

Stars were spotted across Scarborough since filming began on April 15.

Scenes have been taken across Sandside, Peasholm Park, Pacittos on the seafront and at Luna Park.

