Everything you need to know about Scalby Charity Walk on Easter Monday 2025

Carut helps to promote the walk

The annual Scalby Walk will take place on Easter Monday (April 21) starting from The Plough Inn in Scalby.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular event has taken place in the village since 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men.

The story has it that Mr Sparks was upbraiding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bet them that old as he was, he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton, consuming a pint in each pub on the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.

Map of the route

The challenge was accepted, and the walk took place on Easter Monday of that year.

Mr Sparks, always noted for his dress in billycock hat, carnation buttonhole and walking stick won!

The walk is now very family friendly and makes more use of the Cinder Track. It now only requires only a half to be consumed in the four pubs on the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Scalby Charity Walk is raising funds for Futureworks NY.

Their mission is to provide support and guidance to vulnerable and disengaged individuals and young people, providing holistic support as well as opportunities to develop experience, life skills and accredited qualifications.

They also work with economically inactive adults with the aim of moving them closer to employment, increasing social skills and reducing feelings of isolation for the local community in Scarborough.

Where

The 6 mile walk starts and ends at The Plough Inn, Scalby with a fancy dress parade at 10.15am. The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at 4 pubs on the route - The Three Jolly Sailors (Burniston), The Red Lion (Cloughton), The Blacksmiths Arms (Cloughton) and The Oak Wheel (Burniston).

How to join in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter online www.scalbyfair.co.uk alternatively, anyone who cannot attend the walk, can purchase a prize draw squares at any of the participating pubs for £1 each.

There are 13 great prizes this year and the top prize is dinner, bed and breakfast for 2 at The Plough.

Prizes

There are cups for the fastest walkers in many categories and prizes for Fancy Dress.

Cups and prizes are presented in The Plough starting at 2.30pm

For more information contact Michael Whiteley by emailing [email protected].