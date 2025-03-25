Everything you need to know about Scalby Charity Walk on Easter Monday 2025
The popular event has taken place in the village since 1959 and began as a bet in The Plough Inn between Mr Frank ‘Sparky’ Sparks and a group of young men.
The story has it that Mr Sparks was upbraiding some young men for going everywhere by car, even from pub to pub.
He bet them that old as he was, he could walk to Burniston and Cloughton, consuming a pint in each pub on the way, and back to Scalby quicker and with less fatigue than they could.
The challenge was accepted, and the walk took place on Easter Monday of that year.
Mr Sparks, always noted for his dress in billycock hat, carnation buttonhole and walking stick won!
The walk is now very family friendly and makes more use of the Cinder Track. It now only requires only a half to be consumed in the four pubs on the route.
This year’s Scalby Charity Walk is raising funds for Futureworks NY.
Their mission is to provide support and guidance to vulnerable and disengaged individuals and young people, providing holistic support as well as opportunities to develop experience, life skills and accredited qualifications.
They also work with economically inactive adults with the aim of moving them closer to employment, increasing social skills and reducing feelings of isolation for the local community in Scarborough.
Where
The 6 mile walk starts and ends at The Plough Inn, Scalby with a fancy dress parade at 10.15am. The route includes refreshment breaks for half a pint of bitter, lager or squash at 4 pubs on the route - The Three Jolly Sailors (Burniston), The Red Lion (Cloughton), The Blacksmiths Arms (Cloughton) and The Oak Wheel (Burniston).
How to join in
Enter online www.scalbyfair.co.uk alternatively, anyone who cannot attend the walk, can purchase a prize draw squares at any of the participating pubs for £1 each.
There are 13 great prizes this year and the top prize is dinner, bed and breakfast for 2 at The Plough.
Prizes
There are cups for the fastest walkers in many categories and prizes for Fancy Dress.
Cups and prizes are presented in The Plough starting at 2.30pm
For more information contact Michael Whiteley by emailing [email protected].
