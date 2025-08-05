Everything you need to know about Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday August 6

Jorja Coates 5 (left) and Missy Coates 9 from Robin Hoods Bay pictured with there Valais blacknose sheep called Legacy

Thornton-le-Dale Show is one of the largest country shows in North Yorkshire with a fine display of livestock and all things countryside.

The day promises a full range of events and features a packed programme to suit all ages and interests with one of the highlights of the day being freestyle motocross from James Squibb.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting to the show and the days events:

Where is the show located?

Thornton Le Dale Show

The show takes place at the Showground on Maltongate, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7RT.

When do proceedings start?

Gates will open at around 7am with the judging of the horse classes beginning at 9am.

Is public transport available?

Harriet Corney at the show in 2024.

Yes. Thornton-le-Dale is served by the Coastliner 840 bus service and East Yorkshire Bus Services 128 and X28 Where can I park?

There is ample free parking available on site which will be signposted from all major routes.

What does it cost?

The 104th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Admission prices are:

Adults: £14.00

Children 5 - 16 years: £6.00

Children under 5 years: Free

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children): £35.00

Admission to the Showfield after 4.00 p.m. - £3.50

What happens after 4pm?

Evening activities begin at 5.15pm with the terrier show, lurcher show, evening sports and children’s tug-of-war all taking place in the early evening.

Will food and drink be available on site?

A licensed bar and various food stalls will be spread around the showground offering a wide variety of options to eat and drink.

Are card payments accepted?

Card Readers will be provided on entry gates but be prepared to pay with cash, if necessary. Cash may be required at some of the stalls inside the showground.

What is the weather forecast?

The day promises to be warm and sunny. A top temperature of 21 degrees is expected with rain unlikely.

What can I expect to see on the day?

Animal classes include; horses, sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, ferrets, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and pigeons

Other classes include; vintage tractors, produce, handicrafts, art, photography, woodworking, fruit liquers, shepherds crooks, garden produce and flowers

What other entertainment is taking place?

The main ring offers a packed programme of events featuring:

Steven Longton - Sheepdogs

Savage Skills - The BMX Show

Billy Biscuit (Children’s Entertainer)

FarlaVale Gundogs

Sovereign Nation - Professional Wrestling

James McKay - Ferret and Falconry

Terrier Racing

Jamie Squibb Freestyle Motocross

The Derwent Hunt Parade of Hounds

See the show programme for full details

Is there live music?

Yes. Live music will be provided by the Railroad Hobos, the Robert Schmuck Trio and the Dave Clegg Band.

How do I find out more?

Further information is available at www.thorntonledale.com