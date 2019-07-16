Everything you need to know about Years & Years, Madness, Lewis Capaldi and Jess Glynne at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

As Scarborough Open Air Theatre gears up for four consecutive shows - here's everything you need to know.

Who's playing?

Years & Years play on Thursday.

Years & Years — Thursday July 18 with support from Nina Nesbitt

Pop superstars Years & Years kick things off with their first visit to the OAT fresh from performing on Glastonbury's Pyramind stage.

The chart-topping electro-pop group – fronted by Yorkshire-born singer Olly Alexander – burst onto the scene with 2015 debut album Communion.

Madness perform on Friday.

The band followed it up with last year’s Palo Santo which was a top 3 hit in the UK and topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Album Chart in the US.

Madness — Friday July 19 with support from The Pigeon Detectives

They last performed in Scarborough in 2017 and return with their 40th anniversary show.

British music legends Madness are bringing their 40th anniversary celebrations to Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Lewis Capaldi will perform on Saturday.

Formed in Camden, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

Their 11th studio album – 2016’s critically acclaimed Can't Touch Us Now, featuring the hit single Mr Apples, instantly went in the top 5 on its release.

Lewis Capaldi — Saturday July 20 with support from Ward Thomas, Saint Raymond and Charlotte

It is also the first time at the OAT for Lewis Capaldi, whose single Someone You Loved topped the UK charts for seven consecutive weeks earlier this year.

Jess Glynne performs on Sunday.

Lewis’ debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish’ Extent delighted fans when it was release on May 17, is the biggest selling album by any artist in the UK so far in 2019 and the best-selling debut album by a British artist in over eight years.

Jess Glynne — Sunday July 21 with support from

Jess performed at the OAT in 2017.

It has been an incredible five years for the North London singer-songwriter whose powerhouse vocals and fearless delivery has captured so many under its spell.

She broke into the charts as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 Grammy Award-winning Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love, and followed up with 2015 debut album I Cry When I Laugh which spawned 12 million worldwide singles sales, 39 weeks on the UK top 10, 2.5 billion Spotify streams as well as BRIT, MTV, Ivor Novello, MOBO and Q award nominations.

2018’s much awaited follow-up Always In Between went straight to number one.

What time should I get there?

Gates open at 6pm.

Exact set times have not yet been released but the main act generally takes to the stage around 9pm.

Is it sold out?

Lewsi Capaldi is completely sold out but standing and seated tickets are still available for the other three acts from the theatre's box office at the entrance to Northstead Manor Gardens (01723 818111) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

What to expect?

Peter Taylor, director of promoter Cuffe and Taylor has said: "Years & Years are quite simply one of the most exciting live acts around.

“Madness are one of the most successful British bands of all time and an unmissable live act.

“Lewis’ debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here. I am sure music fans will be beating a path to the Yorkshire coast in their droves for what promises to be an unmissable show."

“We are delighted Jess Glynne is returning to Scarborough OAT this summer. As proven here in 2017, her live shows are epic and wonderful events."

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

Where to grab a bite to eat before the show?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.